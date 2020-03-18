Appeal against fish farm go-ahead

The Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber has rejected the assessment of the proposed Algoa Bay fish farm as flawed and has appealed against the government’s authorisation of the project.

The chamber said in its appeal letter this week that a broader strategic consideration of the project’s suitability needed to be undertaken with fresh consideration of the revenue and jobs that would be put at risk if the project went ahead, and the latest downscaling of confidence in the Ngqura fin fish enterprise.

In a March 17 letter to the department of environmental affairs, chamber CEO Nomkhita Mona said the integrated probe she and her team were calling for was fundamentally important not least to gauge overall costs and benefits.

“The business chamber is concerned about ... the substantive flaws in the basic assessment.

“In particular, the chamber believes that it is important that a far more extensive and regionally strategic economic impact assessment be conducted to adequately evaluate the impact of this development on the local and regional economy.

“This comprehensive assessment should incorporate a thorough economy-wide assessment of local and regional jobs that will likely be created, but also that which will be lost and put at risk as result of the fisheries department’s proposed aquaculture development.”

Mona said several stakeholders had requested this precise exercise during the public participation process but it was seemingly ignored or discounted by Anchor Environmental Consultants, the independent practitioner appointed by fisheries to assess the project application.

The chamber also disagreed “in the strongest possible terms” with Anchor’s view that the socioeconomic assessment part of its final report was comprehensive, she said.