Mbuyiseni Ndlozi pays tribute to cleaners: They're fighting the virus without medical aid
EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has paid tribute to cleaners fighting the coronavirus without access to quality health care.
The former EFF spokesperson said security guards and cleaners were at the centre of the fight against the virus and expressed concern about the terms of their employment, particularly with regards to medical aid.
“No other sphere of work in this country, historically, has been more undermined, despised and more neglected like the cleaners,” he said, before calling on employers to prioritise the wellbeing of their employees.
“The country will depend on the same workers to survive. We must fix this. End this hypocrisy as we fight the virus.”
No other sphere of work in this country, historically has been more undermined, despised & neglected like the cleaners: today, in the war against #CoronaVirusSA, the country will depend of the same workers to survive. We must fix this. End this HYPOCRISY as we fight the virus!— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) March 16, 2020
Special thoughts go out to all workers who will be in harm's way in the war agains #CoronaVirusSA. In particular health workers, cleaners & security guards. Most are at the bottom of the wage hierarchy in our country & will fight the virus without even guarantees of medial aid!— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) March 16, 2020
The cleaners will nevertheless wage the war against #CoronaVirusSA, they will win against it & save a society that has made sure they live under outsourced labour conditions. The big bosses & elite that exploit them daily now have to DEPEND on them to win against looming death!— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) March 16, 2020
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has also called on society to show appreciation for the roles played by health care workers in ensuring the safety of communities.
It encouraged them to stay digitally connected to their loved ones as they may experience avoidance due to fear and stigma attached to coronavirus.
Some #HealthWorkers may unfortunately experience avoidance by their family or community due to stigma and fear.— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 14, 2020
If possible, stay connected with your loved ones including through digital methods to maintain contact.
Honor caretakers and healthcare workers supporting people affected with #COVID19 in your community.— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 14, 2020
Acknowledge the role they play to save lives and keep your loved ones safe.