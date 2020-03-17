Covid-19: Consumers could face rationing if they don't stop panic buying

Rationing may be imposed if South Africans do not stop panic shopping for fear of a coronavirus lockdown, after the announcement of government's plan to curb its spread.

“The gaps which are now evident on our shelves and those of other supermarkets are because of the unprecedented demand as a result of fear over the effect of the coronavirus, but we have new stock arriving regularly and we are working around the clock to keep shelves stocked,” said Pieter Engelbrecht, CEO of the Shoprite Group.

He said there was an increase in consumer demand for sanitary, hygiene and baby products, dry pasta, UHT milk and tinned vegetables.

The unprecedented demand had made it difficult to eliminate gaps immediately on the shelves.

“May I appeal to our customers to please think before they buy and only buy what their families need, so that others are not left without much-needed items.

“If we all shop as we normally do, our stores will soon return to normal and there will not be empty shelves,” Engelbrecht said.

He said rationing the sale of certain products would become necessary if consumers did not stop stockpiling.