Gospel star Betusile Mcinga saves girls’ period blues

Gospel artist Betusile Mcinga is creating his own sanitary towels which are being distributed to about 50 rural schools free of charge.

Mcinga, through his foundation Betusile Mcinga Foundation, a non-profit company, has been distributing the sanitary towels across the Eastern Cape since 2019.

He said the idea came as he found out that many girls from rural areas often missed school when on their periods.

“I formed the foundation in 2016 and our focus was on giving sanitary pads to rural schools and at the same time supply them with school uniforms and shoes,” Mcinga said.

He said he was then inspired to start his own brand of sanitary towels as the pads they bought did not come cheap.

“We also had a number of schools calling the foundation seeking help, which left a dent in our pockets because we had no donors.”