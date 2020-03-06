‘Raise your altitude by changing your attitude’

We are created for success but programmed for failure, and that is why we need to re-programme ourselves.

That is the message from award-winning motivational speaker Kurt Francis — and he should know as failure is simply not on the cards for the man from Port Elizabeth who has made it big in the US.

Back in Port Elizabeth to share his message of success, the 53-year-old — a best-selling author and master strategist — spoke at a BLC Attorneys breakfast attended by legal and real estate professionals.

Francis spoke about self-image, self-esteem, self-confidence and self-belief.

“So many of us deal with the same problems,” he said.

“Sometimes the thing that is holding you back is your own mindset.

“Self-affirmation is so powerful.

“Believing in yourself and your abilities can go a long way.”

Francis, who moved to the US in the late 1990s and now lives in San Diego, is originally from the Eastern Cape, having spent his high school years at Queen’s College in Komani.

He has spoken at workshops and conferences around the world in countries like the UK, Argentina and Brazil, but always finds his way back to SA.

“When I describe myself, I call myself an African American without the tan because that is what I am.”

He is also the founder of My Epoch Challenge, IMPACT, My Epoch Recruiting and My Epoch Wealth.

Francis’s latest book, How to Break Bad Habits and Create Great Ones, is a number one Amazon best-seller and highlights easy ways to “raise one’s altitude by changing one’s attitude”.

“Every excuse we give for our failures is a bad habit that needs to be broken.

“We need to take responsibility for our actions and embrace our abilities,” he said.

“I always want to help people everywhere I go.

“The audiences I address differ in the way that they receive my messages.

“I want people to implement my teachings so that they, too, can become successful.”

Francis is giving talks at various locations and plans to do so for the time being.

“My aim this year is to go around and speak to different groups of people. Just yesterday I spoke to a group of children at Greenwood Primary School.

“I know that right now many people cannot afford my talks, but eventually the aim is to give them for free, because I want to be able to speak to diverse people from all walks of life,” Francis said.