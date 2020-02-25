SA’s kidney specialists are exhausted and ready to emigrate

PREMIUM

SA has five million people suffering from chronic kidney disease, but there are few specialist doctors in the country, and more than 10% of those who are practising want to emigrate.



This is because kidney specialists are burnt out from excessive workloads, poor pay and often having to make difficult decisions that see some patients excluded from life-saving dialysis...

