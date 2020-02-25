First witness in reopened Omotoso trial tells of alleged sexual assaults

‘It was shocking, disgusting, scary’

Two days after she arrived at the Jesus Dominion International church mission house in Durban, Andisiwe Dike was allegedly sexually assaulted by the church’s frontman and founder, Timothy Omotoso.



Called as the state’s first witness in the reopened, much-delayed trial, on Monday, Dike, 30, elected to waive her right to have her testimony heard in a closed court. ..

