Man awarded R130,000 for unlawful detention
A police bungle that saw an Eastern Cape man held for four days for being in possession of half a Mandrax pill will cost the taxpayer R130,000 in compensation for his unlawful detention.
Acting judge Mickey Mfenyana, in a ruling handed down last week, found that police should have released Olwethu Kulati on bail, but instead turned a blind eye while he sat in a cell over the Easter weekend on a petty drug charge — all because he did not ask to be let go...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.