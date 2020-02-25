Man awarded R130,000 for unlawful detention

A police bungle that saw an Eastern Cape man held for four days for being in possession of half a Mandrax pill will cost the taxpayer R130,000 in compensation for his unlawful detention.



Acting judge Mickey Mfenyana, in a ruling handed down last week, found that police should have released Olwethu Kulati on bail, but instead turned a blind eye while he sat in a cell over the Easter weekend on a petty drug charge — all because he did not ask to be let go...

