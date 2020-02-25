Gruesome details of Humewood crash revealed in court
A leg, chopped off on impact, three smashed cars and a pool of blood were the remnants of an alleged alcohol-fuelled car crash that changed the life of a young woman forever.
Kelvin Zirema the alleged driver of the vehicle which smashed into two pedestrians in Humewood last year pleaded not guilty on Monday to a string of charges including culpable homicide, fleeing the scene of an accident and driving while under the influence of alcohol...
