Gruesome details of Humewood crash revealed in court

PREMIUM

A leg, chopped off on impact, three smashed cars and a pool of blood were the remnants of an alleged alcohol-fuelled car crash that changed the life of a young woman forever.



Kelvin Zirema the alleged driver of the vehicle which smashed into two pedestrians in Humewood last year pleaded not guilty on Monday to a string of charges including culpable homicide, fleeing the scene of an accident and driving while under the influence of alcohol...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.