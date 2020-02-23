Bay cyclists raise awareness of safety concerns

In an effort to raise awareness of the safety of cyclists among other road users and with the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, cyclists arrived by the hundreds to participate in a mass ride on Saturday which culminated in the handing over of a memorandum of concerns and recommendations.



About 300 cyclists gathered at the Grass Roof restaurant in Seaview from 7am to cycle along Seaview Road and back again to the restaurant, where MMC for safety and security in the metro Queenie Pink received the formal memorandum from the Pedal Power Association (PPA)...

