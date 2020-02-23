News

MP Judith Tshabalala unharmed after hijacking ordeal

By Kgaugelo Masweneng - 23 February 2020
Tshabalala was hijacked in Sebokeng. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Pop Nukoonrat

MP Judith Tshabalala was allegedly hijacked and taken hostage in Sebokeng, southern Gauteng, on Saturday.

Mafeta Mkhondo, ANC branch secretary at Eric Molobi municipality, confirmed the incident.

Judith Tshabalala hijacked in Sebokeng.
Image: People's Assembly

“She was left unharmed somewhere in Alberton. I have not been able to reach her but she is safe,” Mkhondo said.

Mkhondo said he could not give a clear indication of what happened as he was only going to visit her at about 3pm. 

“We will be able to give more details later today, but she is OK,” he said.

The MP was reportedly driving a Range Rover Evoque when hijacked.

