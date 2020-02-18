Cape Town kidnapping suspect nabbed in Cradock

The man believed to have kidnapped an eight-year-old girl from Cape Town almost two weeks ago has been arrested in Cradock.

Tazne van Wyk, 8, is believed to have been snatched on February 7 just metres from her home in Clare Street in Ravensmead.

Police have confirmed that Tazne has not yet been located.

The arrest comes after Western Cape Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) followed up leads leading them to the town.

Police then tracked down the 54-year-old suspect to Cradock in the Eastern Cape.

Police spokesperson Captain Lariane Jonker said: “The missing minor has not been found yet. This office can confirm that the alleged suspect who can apparently be linked to the disappearance of the minor child was arrested in the Cradock police precinct on Monday the 17th of February at about 10.15pm.

“The 54-year-old suspect will appear in the Cradock Magistrate's Court soon."

Since her disappearance, police and residents have been canvassing the area looking for any signs of the little girl.

Jonker called on Cradock residents for assistance in finding the missing child.

The Pink Ladies, a missing person’s organisation, also released a poster with Tazne’s picture.