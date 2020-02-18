Woodridge is once again very pleased to announce a 100% matric pass rate for the 2019 matric examinations.

Of the 71 pupils who wrote the examinations, 70 (99%) received a Degree Pass (BD). This statistic and the results in general were in line with expectations and our internal examinations.

Our top performer for 2019 is Bianca Gascoyne who achieved eight distinctions, which includes one for Advanced Programme (AP) Mathematics. Her stand out achievement is 97% for Mathematics. Rounding out the top four results are Dylan Vorster with 6 distinctions, also including one for AP Mathematics, Jordan Boswell with 5 distinctions and Tarryn Webber with 5 distinctions, one of which is for AP English. Six other candidates achieved 3 distinctions.

Woodridge College Director of Academics, Dr Catherine Logie, made the following comment: “The 2019 Matrics did us proud and we know that they are well prepared for the next step and wish them all of the best as they head off to university. A special word of thanks must go to all the dedicated staff for their hard work in preparing the Matrics for the examinations as well as their families for their support”.

