‘Cut bonuses and dividends’
Mabuyane urges companies to make sacrifices to create jobs
Large companies should cut bonuses to managers and dividends to shareholders and use the money to create jobs for the unemployed instead.
These are among the sacrifices Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane believes corporate SA should make to help address the unemployment crisis...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.