Sheriff seizes computers from Sars — then returns them
There was drama at the SA Revenue Service’s Port Elizabeth headquarters on Wednesday, the sheriff of the court seized 16 computers amid a labour dispute between the tax office and an employee — and then handed them back.
The furore resulted in the office being shut for the day...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.