New play to highlight plight of Red Location Museum

Two Nelson Mandela Bay arts activists hope to revive the conscience of New Brighton residents so they remember the important role of the troubled Red Location Museum in preserving the heritage of SA.

Through a theatre production based on the life of anti-apartheid activist Singqokwana Ernest Malgas, community arts activists Xolisa Ngubelanga and Xolani Ngesi are set to engage the community on the future of the museum and raise awareness of its cultural value.

The duo will hold rehearsals of the production, Singqokwana’s Dream Deferred, outside the walls of the closed museum and incorporate them with an open theatre workshop for the youth in the Red Location area from February 10 to 15.

This will culminate in an official performances of the play on February 28 and 29.

Ngesi said the state of the museum depicted the deferal of Malgas’s dream for New Brighton to have a museum that would stand as a reminder of the township’s contribution to South African history.

“In a time not so long ago Port Elizabeth was at the forefront of the struggle against apartheid and the mecca of arts; jazz, theatre and painting.

“Unfortunately, this legacy has begun to deteriorate and is being forgotten by those who were meant to inherit it, the current and coming generations,” Ngesi said.