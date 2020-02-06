VWSA produces 200,000th Polo for export market

Volkswagen SA reached a new milestone at its Uitenhage plant on Friday last week by producing its 200,000th VW Polo for export.

Volkswagen SA chair and MD Thomas Schaefer said the company had many reasons to be proud in 2019, , and this milestone set the tone for another strong year ahead.

“We intend to build on our strong performance in 2020, both in the local and export markets, and we remain committed to delivering excellence to all our customers and the larger community,” Schaefer said.

The Uitenhage plant has been manufacturing the current generation of the Polo since September 2017.

The company exports the Polo to all right-hand drive markets and supplements production for certain left-hand drive markets as well.

This milestone also brings the total number of exports for the company by the end of January to 1,098,960 vehicles.

The company manufactured 161,954 vehicles in 2019, surpassing its previous record of 137,758 vehicles produced in 2011.