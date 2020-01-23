News

App frustrates criminals who prey on schools

PREMIUM
Suthentira Govender Journalist 23 January 2020

To avoid becoming easy prey for criminals, hundreds of SA schools are going cashless.

That is thanks to a mobile app called Karri, which has helped move millions through secure, trackable online transfers...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

SAHRC and Mpianzi family ‘blocked’ from visiting scene of boy’s death
LEARNING CURVE | Self-taught East Cape designer making waves

Most Read

X