'All we want is a full day of school'- Port Elizabeth pupils

PREMIUM

“I have been at the school since grade 1 and I don’t know what it feels like to go to a complete school with a playground.”



These were the words of Jubilee Park Primary School grade 7 pupil and head girl, Eurencia Arries, 12, who is one of the 1,200 Uitenhage children crammed into makeshift classrooms as they wait for their new school to open...

