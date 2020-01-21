LISTEN | Neil Aggett's bravery under torture cited by Nkosinathi Biko

His father was 30 when he died in police custody in September 1977. He was arrested in Port Elizabeth, where he was stripped naked, shackled and interrogated for days on end. He was then taken to Pretoria for medical attention. At first, police said he died from a hunger strike. Later, they said Biko hit his head against a wall during a scuffle. An inquest into his death found that no person was responsible for his death. The police officers who were allegedly behind the deadly interrogation filed an amnesty application, but did not give details of what led to Biko’s death.

As officers were expected to take to the stand to testify in the Aggett inquest, Biko said: “I have learnt in the case of Steve Biko, at the TRC, where one thought the process was designed to benefit even the perpetrator, that people would be coming forth and telling the truth ... I have learnt that it doesn’t happen. So we shouldn’t go in with those kinds of expectations, but we should go in with a determination that the truth lies somewhere, with some of the people who may be able to reveal new evidence that takes us to a different account of the last days of Neil Aggett,” he said.

This inquest into Aggett’s death comes 38 years after he was found hanging in a police cell in the infamous John Vorster Square police station in the Johannesburg CBD. There, he was imprisoned and interrogated for more than 70 days. An inquest in 1982, just months after his passing, ruled his death suicide, a claim his family refuted. They waited for years to have a fresh inquest approved and held.

“Yes, the wheels of justice grind slowly, but they will grind slower if we don’t put pressure behind our institutions,” Biko said.