Flights to all destinations are operating as normal, says SAA

SA Airways (SAA) said on Tuesday that all its flights to all destinations were operating as normal.

This after reports suggested that it would cease operations.

“SAA is committed to transparently communicating with all stakeholders, including customers, about any material or significant operational changes.

“Where there may be flight schedule amendments, such operational changes will be managed and communicated in accordance with the industry norms and practices,” the airline said in a statement.

On Sunday, government said it was still looking for R2bn to contribute to the airline, as part of its commitment to the SAA's business rescue process.

The department of public enterprises said in a statement that it was working with National Treasury to raise funds to save the airline.

“We are determined to contribute to the business rescue process so that we could minimise job losses and give birth to a rejuvenated SAA that all South Africans could be proud of.

“Collective effort is needed to make SAA a premier African airline and Star Alliance member,” it said.

The SAA board last month adopted a resolution to place the airline into business rescue, hoping to facilitate the rehabilitation of the financially distressed company.

At the time, public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan said R4bn was needed for the operation, with government and creditors jointly committed to the process as post-commencement finance (PCF).

The department said it was determined to break the past patterns of “bailouts”, as these had become “moral hazards”.