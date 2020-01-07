EC matriculant's hard work pays off as minister names him one of SA's top achievers
Young initiate and high school graduate Lomso Dumezweni is stepping into manhood in style as he will be named one of the top matric achievers in the country, and is well on his way of realising his dream of becoming a doctor.
In an online video and speaking to journalists ahead of the awards ceremony to celebrate top achievers by Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga, Dumezweni attributed his achievements to hard work.
Dumezweni, who attended Nyanga High School in Ngcobo near Mthatha, said he was sleeping at home when his father, Sabelo, excitedly opened his door to tell him the news. Motshekga will award top performers on Tuesday evening after announcing the national senior certificate results.
Dumezweni said, “Hard working is broad, there are many people who work hard, but the results are not showing, when you work hard, you have to work effectively.”
Encouraging the 2020 matric class, he said: “If you take your class work seriously, then surely, you will excel in your exams. Take everything seriously from the very first day of the year.”
He plans to pursue studies in medicine. “I believe it is my responsibility to study medicine. There are many graves at home, all those graves are because of Chronic diseases, so I volunteer myself to break the curse, but not only in my family, but nation wide.”