EC matriculant's hard work pays off as minister names him one of SA's top achievers

Young initiate and high school graduate Lomso Dumezweni is stepping into manhood in style as he will be named one of the top matric achievers in the country, and is well on his way of realising his dream of becoming a doctor.

In an online video and speaking to journalists ahead of the awards ceremony to celebrate top achievers by Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga, Dumezweni attributed his achievements to hard work.

Dumezweni, who attended Nyanga High School in Ngcobo near Mthatha, said he was sleeping at home when his father, Sabelo, excitedly opened his door to tell him the news. Motshekga will award top performers on Tuesday evening after announcing the national senior certificate results.