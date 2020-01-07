Leisure

Eskom and toxic men top the list of #Shouldbeleftin2019

By Jessica Levitt - 07 January 2020
Eskom dominated the list of things that should stay in 2019.
As 2020 gets into full swing, many people are voicing what they'd like to leave behind.

Under the trend #Shouldbeleftin2019, Mzansi has taken to Twitter to say what they don't want to see this year.

From Eskom to dodgy men and broke months, Mzansi has all kinds of goals for the year.

