Western Cape police investigate murder of five-year-old boy

A five-year-old boy was shot dead in Lavender Hill in Cape Town at the weekend, police said.

“Anti-gang unit detectives and Steenberg police are pursuing specific leads following an incident where a five-year-old boy was shot dead in Drury Court, Lavender Hill, on Saturday afternoon,” said Brig Novela Potelwa in a statement on Sunday.

“It is alleged that a 22-year-old was also shot and seriously wounded in the same incident. He was transported to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

“Deployments in the area have been intensified in an effort to restore calm and safety.”

Further information was not immediately available.