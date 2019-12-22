Whale grandmothers improve survival chances of young

PREMIUM

There are many reasons to love grandmothers.



The sneaked envelope of cash when the parents aren’t looking; the secrets shared only with you about the time she dated someone scandalous; the eyes that light up every time you enter a room, even though you have no idea why you are deserving of such adoration. Simply put, grandmothers are the best...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.