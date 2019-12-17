Eastern Cape road deaths top 60 since December 1

Three people died in separate incidents in the Eastern Cape on Monday morning, taking the provincial road death toll to more than 60 since the beginning of December.

Minutes after midnight on Monday, a woman died on the stretch of road between Makhanda and Port Elizabeth when the vehicle she was travelling in overturned and rolled a number of times and she was ejected.

Provincial transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said the incident took place about 50km outside Makhanda.

“One occupant, an adult female, was ejected from the vehicle during a roll-over and was declared dead by emergency medical services on scene”.

Binqose said two other occupants were rushed to hospital in a serious condition, and that a case of culpable homicide had been opened.

Another person, Binqose said, died on Monday morning on the R61 between Beaufort West and Aberdeen after a minibus taxi overturned.

Eight other passengers in the taxi, were rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

On the stretch of road between Cofimvaba and Ngcobo, near the Forty Junction, an SUV with five occupants overturned, killing one of its passengers instantly.

“Four passengers with various grades of injuries were taken to hospital for intensive treatment,” Binqose said.

Even though Binqose could not provide an accurate number of fatalities on provincial roads since December 1, he confirmed that the figure was more than 60.

“On record I can safely say we are well over 60 fatalities.

“It’s hard to tally up the numbers without risking contradicting ourselves, because we tend to focus on the scene and those who die in hospital come in later.

“So the best way is to let our authoritative body, Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), give the final tally later when all is said and done.

“But its safe to say we are over 60 fatalities since December 1".

RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane could not be reached on Monday.

In the 2018 festive season, 1,612 road deaths were recorded across SA, with the Eastern Cape accounting for 238 fatalities as a result of 195 crashes.

In the 2017 festive season, 213 people died on provincial roads, while 220 died during the 2016 festive season. — Daily Dispatch