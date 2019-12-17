Marnus Labuschagne called up for Australia's one-day India tour

Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis were left out of the Australia squad for next month's limited overs tour of India on Tuesday as Marnus Labuschagne was handed a chance to earn his first one-day cap.

Australia return to the 50-overs format for the first time since their World Cup semi-final loss to England in July when they play three day-night matches in India in January.

Aaron Finch will captain the side but coach Justin Langer will not make the trip, with senior assistant coach Andrew McDonald taking charge in his stead.

Maxwell and Stoinis both played in the World Cup semi-final despite enjoying disappointing tournaments as Australia looked to them to power the middle order.

Labuschagne comes into the squad on the back of some fine form in test cricket with big centuries in his last three matches for Australia.

Also getting a chance to stake a claim for a spot in the middle order was Ashton Turner, who smashed a brilliant unbeaten 43-ball 84 to help Australia to victory during his debut one-day series in India early this year.

"We ... believe Marnus Labuschagne is ready for his international white ball debut after his strong form for Queensland in this form of the game," said head selector Trevor Hohns.

"Ashton Turner has proven himself in India with his ability to adapt to local conditions."

Maxwell recently returned to Twenty20 cricket after taking six weeks off from the game to deal with mental health issues but said last week he was targeting a return to international cricket for the tour.

"It is great to see Glenn Maxwell returning to the game in the Big Bash League," Hohns said.

"We will closely monitor his form after what would have been a disappointing 12 months in the one-day game by his standards."

Adam Zampa was included in the squad despite having lost his place as front-line spinner at the World Cup to Nathan Lyon, who will not tour but remains in the frame for future selection.

Sean Abbott joins the usual suspects in the pace bowling unit with a chance to add a second one-day cap to the one he won against Pakistan more than five years ago.

Hohns said the selectors were keen to use the series to continue preparations for the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia at the end of 2020 as well as keeping an eye on developing talent for the 2023 50-overs World Cup in India.

Squad: Aaron Finch, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, David Warner, Adam Zampa

- Reuters