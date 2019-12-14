One dead after vehicle rolls down embankment onto railway line in KZN

One person was killed and three others injured when a vehicle rolled down an embankment and landed on a railway line near KwaDukuza in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday morning.

IPSS Medical Rescue and Lenmen advanced life-support paramedics arrived on the scene at the Tinley Manor link road railway bridge, where a driver lost control of his vehicle and it rolled down an embankment onto a railway crossing.

“Unfortunately the driver of the vehicle was declared dead on arrival of IPSS paramedics. An additional three occupants sustained injuries and were trapped in the wreckage,” IPSS said in a statement.

IPSS rescue division, with the assistance of the KwaDukuza fire department, used the jaws of life to free the injured.

“Once extricated, one of the passenger’s condition deteriorated and they were placed on a ventilator.

“The two additional occupants sustained moderate injuries,” IPSS said.