Cape Town on high alert for 'retaliation' after gang boss shootings

Cape Town is bracing for gang violence flare-ups this weekend after the killing of Hard Livings boss Rashied Staggie outside his home on Friday.

City of Cape Town councillor JP Smith, responsible for safety and security, said that law enforcement teams were ready to shield communities in gang-ridden areas. Smith said the city would not leave anything to chance.

“It seems like a score is being settled,” he said.

“We have already alerted all our staff. We have brought whatever resources we have for this weekend to ensure that we are as able to respond to any retaliatory violence as possible so that no innocent people get hurt.

“It is hard to keep people who are determined to hurt each other, or are busy with something criminal and illegal, apart. But we are trying to shield innocent people from harm.”

Donald Pinnock, an associate at the centre for criminology at the University of Cape Town, shared Smith’s sentiments.

“It is likely to kick off some nasty stuff. I would be surprised if it doesn’t,” said Pinnock.