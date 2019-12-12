No load-shedding over Christmas, Ramaphosa says, as tampering partly blamed for blackouts

Citing a mix of sabotage, wet coal and an ageing fleet of power stations as reasons for the crippling electricity cuts across the country, President Cyril Ramaphosa has pledged that load-shedding will come to an end on Tuesday — and that it will not be a dark Christmas.

The president said on Wednesday that from December 17 to January 13, and “hopefully thereafter”, the lights would stay on, adding that he was cancelling all leave for Eskom’s managers throughout the holiday period.

This as Eskom pledged that problems which caused thousands of megawatts of energy to be lost over the past week — resulting in SA being plunged into darkness and unprecedented stage 6 load-shedding — would be resolved by the end of the week.

Ramaphosa cut short his trip to Egypt and met the beleaguered power utility’s board and management alongside deputy president David Mabuza and ministers Gwede Mantashe and Pravin Gordhan on Wednesday.