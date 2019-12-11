AfriForum demands inquest for Senzo Meyiwa
AfriForum is demanding a formal inquest into the death of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa so that witnesses can be cross-examined.
The lobby group unveiled its strategy on Wednesday to make progress on the case, which has stalled for five years.
“The formal inquest will give advocate [Gerrie] Nel and the interested parties the opportunity to test the evidence and cross-examine the witnesses," said the organisation's CEO Kallie Kriel.
"This will assist the magistrate in judging who was responsible for Meyiwa’s death.
"Unique cases require unique solutions, and AfriForum hopes that this inquest will result in the case’s progress. It is in everyone’s interest that the country’s legal system functions properly.”
Meyiwa’s brother Sifiso said the family believed an inquest would ensure that justice prevailed and the killers were brought to book.
“The Meyiwa family is proud to be associated with the organisation and are happy that it is taking the necessary steps to ensure progress in the case. We once again encourage South Africans to stand together in fighting injustices,” said Sifiso.
Meyiwa was shot dead during a scuffle at his then girlfriend's house in Spruitview, Ekurhuleni, in October 2014.
AfriForum's private prosecution unit also announced on Wednesday that it would consider a private prosecution if the NPA failed to prosecute EFF leader Julius Malema on charges of corruption and fraud related to the On-Point scandal.