Load-shedding moved to stage 2
Just a day after plunging SA into stage 6 rolling blackouts, Eskom announced on Tuesday night that load-shedding had been downgraded to stage 2.
From 6pm on Monday, stage 6 was implemented, with the unprecedented load-shedding lasting until 11pm. From then until 8pm on Tuesday, stage 4 was in place.
However, at about 8pm, this was downgraded to stage 3 — and then an hour later it was downgraded again, this time to stage 2.
“Load-shedding will be required overnight to manage our emergency diesel and pumped storage reserves,” Eskom said in a statement.
“We have made good progress in the recovery from localised flooding at our power stations and have returned several power station units as scheduled. As a result we have reduced the load-shedding stages earlier than scheduled on the hour from 20h00 (Stage 4 to stage 3 to stage 2) today as a safe and controlled way to keep the system in balance.
“The probability for load-shedding remains high for the rest of the week.
“The Emergency Response Command Centre continues to monitor the situation and the focus is to reduce unplanned breakdowns to below 9,500MW to enable us to minimise and to stop load-shedding in the following week.”
Stage 2 rotational load-shedding was set to be in force until 11pm on Wednesday.
Eskom moved to assure the country that load-shedding, regardless of the stage, was no cause for alarm as the system was being effectively controlled. “Load-shedding is a responsible act and highly controlled process, implemented to protect the country from a national blackout. We continue to ask customers to reduce demand as a concerted collective effort can help to avoid or lessen the level of load-shedding.”
