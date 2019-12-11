Tiaan van Vuuren, Luke Beaufort included in SA U19 World Cup squad

PREMIUM

Port Elizabeth cricketer Luke Beaufort believes the South African U19 squad will have a target on their backs as the country prepares for the 2020 ICC U19 Cricket World Cup to be held in Potchefstroom, Bloemfontein and Kimberley in 2020.



Beaufort and Tiaan van Vuuren, who matriculated at Grey High in 2019, were the only two Eastern Province players to crack the nod for the 15-man squad to represent the junior Proteas...

