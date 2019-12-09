Uitenhage family plead for help over sewage stench
A Uitenhage family is desperate for help from the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality as a recurring back-flow of raw sewage constantly floods their yard.
Frustrated Rosedale resident Conrad Jansen, 49, who has been living in the house for more than 12 years, said the drain blockage started in 2017 and since then the family had been battling with a constant stench and raw waste onto their property...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.