NMU student wins Stomp award

Nelson Mandela University student Luke Rudman, 19, who recently presented his artwork on the environmental impact of plastic at the Stomp Awards in Cape Town, has won the Adult Inspire Through Creativity category, beating two other finalists from Durban and Johannesburg.

He presented his 12 pollution monsters at the Commonwealth Litter Programme (Clip) conference on Wednesday and Thursday, receiving the award at the end of the two-day event.

The Stamp Out Marine Plastic Pollution awards recognise individuals and organisations who take action by helping to reduce marine plastic pollution in SA.

“This opens up a lot of platforms for me to continue to advocate for different social and environmental issues, especially seeing how art can bridge a gap between the [scientific] solutions offered in theory and people in action,” Rudman said.

The conference was attended by science, technology, engineering and mathematics leaders who gathered and engaged on possible scientific — and other — solutions to the issue of plastic waste.

Rudman’s was among the few categories that recognised solutions and commentary from the creative arts sector.