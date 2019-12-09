Metro has largely complied with calls from Bhisho, Buyeye says

The metro has substantially complied with the conditions imposed by Bhisho to stabilise the local authority, Nelson Mandela Bay acting mayor Tshonono Buyeye says.

Co-operative governance MEC Xolile Nqatha and the National Treasury have called for a CFO to be appointed at the metro and for quarterly council meetings to be held.

They also called for the resignation of acting city manager Nobuntu Mpongwana and the appointment of a replacement that complied with legislation and policy, Buyeye said on Sunday.

“We as Nelson Mandela Bay municipality have substantially complied with these requests,” Buyeye said.

“My office has sent correspondence to the office of the MEC detailing what transpired at the latest council meeting and advising of our compliance.

“We will, however, send a comprehensive report to the office of the MEC during the course of this week.”

Buyeye was responding to Nqatha’s statement on Friday that Bhisho would be pressing forward with its October decision to intervene in the administration of the metro despite the ousting of Mongameli Bobani as mayor and the installation of a temporary mayor and municipal manager.

Nqatha said the instability of the metro remained a concern and the recent intimidation of staff from the auditor-general’s office had made Bhisho more determined to intervene.