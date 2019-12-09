LEARNING CURVE | Giving entrepreneurs a global edge
An entrepreneur who is passionate about helping to grow start-up companies, Legazy founder Zuko Tisani pairs emerging companies with investors.
He has spent the last three years helping to expose their talents at some of the world’s most recognised exhibitions...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.