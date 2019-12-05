Police warn public to be careful when visiting Arlington Waste Facility

Police have warned the public to be extra cautious when going to Arlington Waste Facility after an increase in crime there.

SAPS spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said on Thursday that in the most recent incident at the Victoria Drive site on Sunday a man had been robbed of his belongings.

“It is alleged that when the complainant drove into the site, he was approached by three men who offered to assist him. He declined their offer as he had no cash on him.

“While he was offloading his rubbish, he was confronted by one of the men who threatened him with a knife.

“His sunglasses, cellphone, car keys and a watch were taken.”

When the victim resisted, another suspect appeared, Naidu said.

“The complainant tussled with the suspects and managed to get back his keys and drove off with one of the suspect’s still inside the vehicle. The suspect eventually jumped off.”

Police were advising people going to the tip to be extra vigilant of their surroundings and not to accept any assistance from anyone, she said.

“According to reports, as in this case, the victims are approached by unknown people who offer to help unload their waste. They are lured to an isolated spot where they are then held at knife point and robbed of cash and cellphones.

“In other instances, the suspect will jump on to the back of the vehicle and direct the driver to an isolated spot where the driver is then robbed. While at the back of the vehicle, the suspect is already scanning the inside of the vehicle through the window.”

Typically the incidents occurred between 11am and 5pm and cases were being reported from Friday to Monday, she said.

“Police are appealing to people to leave their valuables at home and if possible to avoid going to Arlington alone. If you are the only person there, take extra note of your surroundings. If instinct warns you of danger, rather drive off and come back when it is safe to do so.”