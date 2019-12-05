Keeping kids occupied during the holiday is not always easy

Summer holidays are here and across the Bay kids are causing chaos in the kitchen, terrorising their siblings and refusing to take baths.

While most parents say they will be bombarding their children with fun outdoor activities, others say they have opted to host play dates for their kids.

With the school holidays setting in, beaches, malls and various gaming facilities are being populated by children of all ages.

Eating out, groceries, entertainment cost and visits from their kids' friends are some of the things parents say frustrate them about school holidays.

Speaking about her seven-year-old son, Nosipho Shange from Bridgemead, said her son was very popular and as a result she’s always hosting play dates.

He loves having company, Shange, 35, said, adding that she always has three to five kids with her.

“Food disappears every second day. I have to constantly fill the cupboards.

“Keep them entertained, especially during the longer holidays, is real work,” she said.

Shange said she has three friends who have children the same age as her son, and they had a holiday schedule which makes life easier for them.

“What we usually do is plan when to take leave during the school holidays, so that we don’t all stay at home during the same days or same week.

“We then take turns on keeping and entertaining our kids.

“During the longer holidays we travel with my children and my sister and her children to Durban, Cape Town or Joburg.

“These cities usually have nice entertainment festivals for kids, such as Disney on Ice and Nickelodeon shows," Shange said.

Another parent, Sean Bosch, said he and his wife did not really mind what time their children went to bed during the holidays, adding that during the day he plans on keeping his two boys out of the house.

“We spend a lot of money on food. We just had breakfast at Wimpy at the Boardwalk and we will probably have Burger King or KFC for lunch.

“In between that I will occupy them with going to the beach and taking them to the super tubes and various outdoor activities,” Bosch said.

Although his 10-year-old and four-year-old were not destructive, Bosch jokingly said they were definitely breaking his back.

Speaking about her two boys, Megan Prinsloo, said her five-year-old and four-year-old were overly active and staying indoors was not an option.

“On Wednesday I took them, as well as my brother's children, to the park. They love to play games and go on the swings and it's free.

“By the time we got home they were out of it,” Prinsloo said.

The mother of two said Thursday was a beach day and her brother was supervising the kids as they swam.

“In the house they get bored quickly, and that’s where the tricks start.

“They will take things out of the fridge, playing with things they should not be playing with or fighting among themselves.

“So if parents do have the time, I suggest they take their kids out so that they can burn as much energy as possible,” she said.