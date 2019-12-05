Politics

Deputy mayor to lead the Bay until new year

By Michael Kimberley and Nomazima Nkosi - 05 December 2019
Former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani leaves the council chamber after he was removed through a motion of no confidence
Image: Werner Hills

Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor Thsonono Buyeye has been appointed interim mayor until a new coalition government is formed in the new year.

It comes after former mayor Mongameli Bobani was booted out through a no-confidence motion which received 108 votes out of the 118 councillors in attendance.

The motion, tabled by DA councillor Morne Steyn, was supported by the DA, ANC, AIC, ACDP, COPE and Patriotic Alliance.

The EFF abstained from the vote, while Bobani and UDM councillor Thoko Tshangela voted against the motion.

