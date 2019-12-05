Deputy mayor to lead the Bay until new year

Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor Thsonono Buyeye has been appointed interim mayor until a new coalition government is formed in the new year.

It comes after former mayor Mongameli Bobani was booted out through a no-confidence motion which received 108 votes out of the 118 councillors in attendance.

The motion, tabled by DA councillor Morne Steyn, was supported by the DA, ANC, AIC, ACDP, COPE and Patriotic Alliance.

The EFF abstained from the vote, while Bobani and UDM councillor Thoko Tshangela voted against the motion.