PODCAST | Samurai swords, Satanism and Slipknot — SA’s strange school murder

By NICOLE ENGELBRECHT - 22 November 2019

On Monday 18 August 2008, 18-year-old Morné Harmse arrived at his school in Krugersdorp. As a matric pupil, he should have been counting the days to his final exams and then the beginning of his adult life. Harmse, however, was not focused on new beginnings that morning.

Armed with three swords and replica masks resembling those worn by the heavy metal band Slipknot, he went on a rampage, taking one innocent life and seriously wounding three other people.

The investigation into the horrendous act would reveal possible links to Satanism, an unstable home life and accusations of bullying.

In episode 13 of the True Crime South African podcast, we delve into the reality of what sparked Harmse’s atrocious act. We also take a look at the Satanic panic which gripped Krugersdorp during that time, and how it would eventually play a role in the deaths of another 11 people.

