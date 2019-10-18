PODCAST | South African accent led cops to murder suspect in Alaska

In September this year, Alaskan woman Kathleen Jo Henry went missing.

Her remains would later be discovered dumped off a major highway that runs through the remote US state.

Another strange discovery would lead to her alleged killer - an SD card containing video footage of her murder. On it, her killer's voice could be heard taunting her - and police say his accent gave him away.

Brian Steven Smith, a 48-year-old South African, was arrested for Henry's gruesome murder shortly afterwards. He also recently admitted to shooting another female victim in 2017 or 2018.

