News

PODCAST | South African accent led cops to murder suspect in Alaska

True Crime South Africa

By NICOLE ENGELBRECHT - 18 October 2019
South African Brian Smith is accused of brutally beating a woman to death.
South African Brian Smith is accused of brutally beating a woman to death.
Image: Facebook

In September this year, Alaskan woman Kathleen Jo Henry went missing. 

Her remains would later be discovered dumped off a major highway that runs through the remote US state.

Another strange discovery would lead to her alleged killer - an SD card containing video footage of her murder. On it, her killer's voice could be heard taunting her - and police say his accent gave him away.

Brian Steven Smith, a 48-year-old South African, was arrested for Henry's gruesome murder shortly afterwards. He also recently admitted to shooting another female victim  in 2017 or 2018.

LISTEN to what happened:

In this week's minisode, the True Crime South Africa podcast discusses Smith's alleged crimes in Alaska and delves into the man's background.

We also discuss the murder of Karen Turner, the young pregnant mother who was viciously stabbed to death in her chalet while on holiday in Hluleka Nature Reserve in the Eastern Cape.

For more episodes, click here.

Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline: 082 821 3447)

E-mail the show: wordsmith195@gmail.com

PODCAST | Broken-hearted mother’s fight for justice for her murdered daughter

In March 2005, Carol Thompson received the news that no mother should ever have to hear. The body of her 24-year-old daughter Tracey, who had been ...
News
6 days ago

PODCAST | Chatting to serial killer Moses Sithole's pen pal

In 1996, Moses Sithole was sentenced to 2,410 years in prison for a prolific series of murders. The mind of man who could commit such atrocities has ...
News
2 weeks ago

PODCAST | Does Nicholas Ninow have the right to see his child?

In September 2018, South Africa woke up to the horrifying news that a 7-year-old girl had been raped in the toilets of a restaurant in Pretoria. ...
News
4 weeks ago

PODCAST | The Unsolved Murder of Jacoba Schroeder

In August 1949, SA was in the throes of change, the system of apartheid had just been implemented and the country and its people were desperately ...
News
1 month ago

Latest Videos

FundaBotix - Low Cost Robotics Platform
Cellphone thief caught on camera and arrested

Most Read

X