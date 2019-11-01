News

PODCAST | Did Sedgefield’s 'hammer murderer' snatch a Norwegian tourist?

True Crime South Africa

By NICOLE ENGELBRECHT - 01 November 2019

Click here to edit tFifty-one-year-old Sedgefield resident Sean Kelly was recently remanded to a state psychiatric facility after being found unfit to stand trial for murder. Kelly is accused of bludgeoning 67-year-old Noreen Hampson to death in February. When Kelly appeared in court, he launched into a rambling monologue about nefarious activities that he said were happening in Sedgefield, in the Western Cape, and referred to the case of a missing Norwegian tourist, though not by name.his text.

LISTEN to the chilling story:


Image: Pink Ladies

Twenty-one-year-old Marie Ostbo was on holiday in SA in April 2018 when she disappeared without a trace. Despite Kelly’s clearly unstable state of mind, Marie’s father has stated that he believes the accused looks similar to a man in one of the last photographs taken by his daughter before her disappearance.

In this week’s Spotlight minisode, True Crime SA discusses the possibility that Kelly is linked to this mysterious disappearance.

Also in this week’s minisode, we update our listeners on SA accused murderer in Alaska Brian Smith and discuss progress made in the search for missing eight-year-old Amahle Thabethe.

For more episodes, click here.

Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline: 082 821 3447)

E-mail the show: wordsmith195@gmail.com

PODCAST | The Shoelace Killer: A lifetime of murder

Wesley Julyan was 18 years old when, in 2003, he was convicted of murdering Kenneth van Aardt. He and his accomplice strangled the man with a ...
News
1 week ago

PODCAST | South African accent led cops to murder suspect in Alaska

In September this year, Alaskan woman Kathleen Jo Henry went missing.  Her remains would later be discovered dumped off a major highway that runs ...
News
2 weeks ago

PODCAST | Broken-hearted mother’s fight for justice for her murdered daughter

In March 2005, Carol Thompson received the news that no mother should ever have to hear. The body of her 24-year-old daughter Tracey, who had been ...
News
2 weeks ago

PODCAST | Chatting to serial killer Moses Sithole's pen pal

In 1996, Moses Sithole was sentenced to 2,410 years in prison for a prolific series of murders. The mind of man who could commit such atrocities has ...
News
4 weeks ago

Latest Videos

Tributes pour in for veteran broadcaster Xolani Gwala
Nelson Mandela Bay pupils wish the Springboks luck

Most Read

X