PODCAST | Did Sedgefield’s 'hammer murderer' snatch a Norwegian tourist?

Twenty-one-year-old Marie Ostbo was on holiday in SA in April 2018 when she disappeared without a trace. Despite Kelly’s clearly unstable state of mind, Marie’s father has stated that he believes the accused looks similar to a man in one of the last photographs taken by his daughter before her disappearance.

In this week’s Spotlight minisode, True Crime SA discusses the possibility that Kelly is linked to this mysterious disappearance.

Also in this week’s minisode, we update our listeners on SA accused murderer in Alaska Brian Smith and discuss progress made in the search for missing eight-year-old Amahle Thabethe.

Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline: 082 821 3447)

E-mail the show: wordsmith195@gmail.com