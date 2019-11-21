Mom in court over revenge attack for daughter’s rape, murder

PREMIUM

A young mother accused of slicing off a man’s genitals as revenge for him allegedly raping and murdering her daughter, appeared briefly in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.



The case against Veronique Makwena, 25, her sister-in-law and a friend, all facing a charge of attempted murder, was provisionally postponed to February 6 2020 for further investigation...

