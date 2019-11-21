Baby Grayson’s brave new world

A brave 18-month-old toddler, Grayson Marais, has been introduced to a whole new world after a team of doctors joined hands to perform a cochlear implant procedure — allowing him to experience the sensation of sound for the first time.

A team of specialists from Netcare Greenacres Hospital, the Netcare Foundation and Port Elizabeth Provincial Hospital turned on the cochlear device for the first time on Tuesday under the guidance of ear, nose and throat (ENT) specialist Dr Iain Butler.

Butler had performed the surgery itself, with the assistance of anaesthetist Dr Chris Ngaka, at Netcare Greenacres Hospital on a pro bono basis on October 22.

According to Butler, Grayson was born with profound hearing impairment, and ordinary hearing aids would not have been a solution for his condition.

“Grayson’s implantation procedure was completed successfully, and he was doing well when we removed his bandages and stitches at our first follow-up consultation recently,” Butler said on Wednesday.

“His cochlear device was turned on for the first time at Port Elizabeth Provincial Hospital yesterday (Tuesday) and we are hopeful that with the necessary speech and listening therapies, he will go on to hear and to be able to speak normally.

“My colleagues and I were thrilled to have been able to assist this delightful little boy, who always has a big smile on his face.

“A child such as Grayson, who has not heard sound in his life before, can become overwhelmed when the device is first turned on. For this reason, we start off using a very low ‘volume’.

“Then, as the child becomes more familiar with hearing these new sounds from the environment, the ‘volume’ is turned up gradually over a number of weeks.”

Grayson’s mother, Antoinette Marais, said the family was grateful to receive the “great gift”.

“We would like to convey our deepest appreciation to Dr Butler and his team for doing the procedure free of charge, as well as to the Netcare Foundation and Netcare Greenacres Hospital for covering all the theatre and other in-hospital costs of Grayson’s procedure and to the Port Elizabeth Provincial Hospital for covering the costs of the cochlear device.

“My family and I are also thankful to audiologist Babalwa Potelwa at the Port Elizabeth Provincial Hospital, who first detected Grayson’s hearing problem and who has been exceptionally supportive throughout,” she said.

Butler said: “The early implantation of a cochlear device is important for children such as Grayson, as it enables them to become familiar with sound as early as possible and to develop their speech and communication skills from an early age.”

He said implanting the cochlear device was just the first step because intensive follow-up speech and listening therapies in coming years were also critically important in the patient’s journey to hearing and speaking.

Butler said the external “microphone” part of the cochlear device picks up signals from the environment, which the implant then sends directly to the auditory nerve in the ear and to the brain, which comes to recognise the signal as sound.

In this way, the complex cochlear implant technology is able to bypass the damaged areas of the ear.

About one in 1,000 children are born with profound hearing impairment.

Butler said cochlear implantation can provide a real solution for children born with profound deafness, but the device and supporting therapies are costly.

“As private practitioners, we look to link up with the state health sector and non-governmental organisations at least a couple of times every year to assist in addressing the huge need among underprivileged children who are born deaf for appropriate medical intervention.”

Netcare Greenacres Hospital general manager Andre Bothma said staff at the facility felt privileged to have been of assistance to the energetic and courageous little boy and his family.