Life sentence for Limpopo man who raped his daughter

A Limpopo man who raped his 15-year-old daughter has been sentenced to life imprisonment.

The sentence was imposed on the 43-year-old man by the Mankweng regional court near Polokwane on Wednesday, a punishment that Limpopo director of public prosecutions Ivy Thenga has welcomed.

Thenga expressed hope that would-be sexual predators would be deterred by this sentence.

The man, whose name cannot be revealed to protect his daughter, had on July 15 last year fetched his daughter from her grandfather’s homestead.

While walking home through the bush, he ordered her to undress and then raped her wearing a condom.