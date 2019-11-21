It's official: 'KFC couple' getting married on New Year's Eve

The country’s most anticipated wedding is set to take place on New Year’s Eve.

On December 31, SA will get to ululate as "the KFC couple’s" wedding will finally take place.

Nonhlanhla Soldaat, 28, and Hector Mkansi, 37, touched the hearts of corporate SA and individuals alike when Mkansi proposed to Soldaat at a KFC restaurant earlier this month.

While the pair had been married previously, finances meant that Mkansi couldn't afford the things he wanted at the time.

A video of the “proposal” went viral.

Precious Thamaga, a sought-after wedding planner, announced that she had met the couple and "arrangements were under way".

The KFC communication desk confirmed the date.