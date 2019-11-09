Crowd awaits arrival of Springboks at Port Elizabeth Airport
Members of Springbok coach Siya Kolisi's former rugby club, African Bombers, are among hundreds of supporters awaiting the Springboks' arrival at the Port Elizabeth International Airport.
The Springboks are expected to touch down at 4.45pm.
Supporters — dressed in Springbok T-shirts, colourful wigs and waving flags — have been singing and dancing outside arrivals.
African Bombers coach Zola Coto said: “We are very excited to have the team bring the trophy to Siya's hometown. What they have done has really united the nation and we hope things stay this way. He's inspired the team and taught us that we can do anything.”
Municipal spokesperson Kupido Baron encouraged the public to come out and support the team for a quick meet and greet at the airport and during Sunday's tour.
“It's all systems go. All measures are in place and we're ready to welcome the team. We urge the people of Nelson Mandela Bay to continue coming out in numbers. We want to see green and gold in the streets of Port Elizabeth,” Baron said.