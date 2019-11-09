Orlando Pirates players need to be versatile, says Fortune Makaringe

Orlando Pirates have many versatile players, and they are expected to slot into various roles, midfielder Fortune Makaringe has said ahead of Saturday’s Absa Premiership Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium (kickoff 3.30pm).

Caretaker-coach Rulani Mokwena’s chopping and changing of playing personnel at times appears to confuse Pirates, who have laboured since the bombshell departure of head coach Milutin Sredojevic three matches into the 2019-20 season.

Within those team changes, players are also shifted in positions quite regularly.

Makaringe is a player who has managed to maintain a high level of form despite being used in various positions — at times in deep central midfield, sometimes higher, sometimes out wide and even as a second striker.

He said Bucs’ various formations and roles expected of the players are worked on in training, and adaptability is required at the club.

“For me, and which is something that I’ve actually picked up in the whole Orlando Pirates family, is that there are a lot of players who are versatile,” Makaringe said.

“So for me to be in this kind of set-up actually compliments me as an individual, to be part of a team that has so many versatile players.