Northern areas choir fest thrills audience

Ten northern areas schools got together on Sunday with pupils singing their hearts out at the Royal School of Church Music School Choir Festival.

Royal School of Church Music teacher Estelle Wabanie said the schools, Soutpan, St Teresas, Missionvale, Alpha, Kroneberg, Bethelsdorp, Greenville, Die Heuwel, Astra and Machui, outdid themselves.

She said: “The northern Areas are known for crime, drugs, violence, gangsterism and sexual misconduct.

“Many a young life was lost in the past year, due to the recklessness of these gangsters. However, these young children came, with the help of the principals and teachers, to showcase their talents, in spite of their social background.

“The attendance of the teachers, parents and broader community exceeded all expectations.

“An official of the department of education, Clarrisa Abrahams, was also present. She said she knew that music was part of Life Skills, but never knew that such great and wonderful work got done at some of the schools.”

Wabanie said the choir festival had been met with great excitement and enthusiasm.

She said: “Some learners were exited and nervous at the same time. The event opened with an prayer followed by the national anthem.

“Then the choirs started to deliver their renditions to the awed amazement of those present. One learner Zikhona Singaphi from Missionvale Primary had the audience and herself in tears during her rendition.

“Parents, teachers, principals and family members expressed their total appreciation with thunderous applause.”

Wabanie said the show was concluded by a mass choir rendition of Heal the World led by Leevin Plaatjies.

Accompanist Charles Jantjies, said: “The northern areas schools are to be highly commended and complimented on their fine music achievements Sunday past. Not a single choir sang sharp or flat.

“The choirs, drawn from a community beset with violence, benefit from the aesthetic influences and enriching values of the arts.

“This partnership with music can be carried through childhood into adulthood. So it is a way of life. I am excited by the future prospects. Well begun is half done.”